Waco: Collision sends three to local hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday after a collision in North Waco that left an SUV on its side.

The driver of the Ford Edge failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of North 24th Street and Lyle Avenue and was struck by a Kia sedan, police said.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance with what police said were minor injuries.

The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle as a precaution.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.