Advertisement

Waco: Collision sends three to local hospital

Three people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday after a collision in North Waco that left...
Three people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday after a collision in North Waco that left an SUV on its side.(Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday after a collision in North Waco that left an SUV on its side.

The driver of the Ford Edge failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of North 24th Street and Lyle Avenue and was struck by a Kia sedan, police said.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance with what police said were minor injuries.

The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle as a precaution.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety Tuesday identified the six people who died in the head-on...
Six killed in head-on Texas highway crash identified
Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker died Tuesday, surrounded by family.
Longtime Central Texas football coach dies after 8-year battle with cancer
The woman was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she died on Sunday.
Woman who died at local hospital after golf cart accident identified
Police received several calls just after 10 a.m. Tuesday about the gunshot, (Photo by Sam...
Shot fired near local high school
The fire was reported at around 8:25 p.m. Monday at 2009 Stagecoach Trail in Temple.
Eight local residents, pets, escape from burning house into bitter cold

Latest News

Michael Harper, 56, died Tuesday evening at a Tyler area hospital.
COVID-19 claims the life of 24th state prison system employee
(From left) Coleen Heaton, Marc Shaw with Bubbas 33, and Roman Novian.
Good Samaritans perch on roof of local restaurant to raise money for nonprofit
A park in Central Texas has a ski lift, but without snow, why?
Central Texas park has a ski lift, but why?
Raise from the roof
Raise from the Roof 2020
Lydia Brynn Christensen, 33, of Temple, who pleaded guilty on June 2 to charges of possession...
Central Texas woman sentenced to prison in federal child pornography case