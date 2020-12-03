Advertisement

10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 12.4.20-12.6.20

10 Things in Central Texas this weekend
10 Things in Central Texas this weekend(KWTX)
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Christmas celebrations may look a little different this year but it will be “A December to Remember”!

This weekend, the City of Waco invites you to tune in for a virtual Tree Lighting & Fireworks show on Friday. On Saturday, virtually meet Santa’s reindeer and Santa will have virtual story times. Sunday wraps up the weekend with Sounds of the Season from 2:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. Plus, watch for live coverage on our Facebook page!

It’s Just One of This Week’s “10 Things to Do”!

Now through Sunday, head over to the Krist Kindl Markt at the Copperas Cove Civic Center for festive fun, shopping, Santa, drive-thru lights and more with free entrance and free parking.

This year’s annual Festival of Trees will be held on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center...attend in person, or virtually pick your favorite decorated tree to help benefit Wreath’s for Vets and local scholarships.

The Fa La La Funky Flea...kicks off Friday, downtown Clifton, with a lighted Christmas parade & live music at 6:30 p.m. Stick around on Friday or come back on Saturday for more shopping, fun and food.

Take a Stroll Through Downtown Belton for Christmas on the Chisholm Trail Saturday Afternoon. Enjoy holiday music, shopping, food and more!

Drive by and see Santa at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum for Santa at the Depot: Drive Through Edition, Saturday From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Say “Hi” and drop off your letters to Santa.

This Weekend, visit the Homestead Fair on Saturday and Sunday for crafts, demonstrations, hands-on learning, multi-cultural dishes and so much more.

Join Santa for Breakfast on Saturday morning for pancakes and hot chocolate at the Riesel Lion’s Club.

The 28th Annual Tri-Country Toy Run of Central Texas revs up on Sunday. Bring a New, Unwrapped Toy for Toys for Tots to Ride.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of another 13 area residents and the state is sending a...
Refrigerated trailer could serve as temporary morgue as area COVID-19 death toll rises
The Department of Public Safety Tuesday identified the six people who died in the head-on...
Six killed in head-on Texas highway crash identified
Crews from several area departments battled the flames.
Local fire crews respond to home engulfed in flames
The woman was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she died on Sunday.
Woman who died at local hospital after golf cart accident identified
Andy Castillo, 57, was arrested on Jan. 6 in Lubbock following an investigation of a...
Man charged in area real estate agent cyber-stalking case indicted for capital murder

Latest News

(Gray News/file)
Who’s hiring
(AP)
COVID-19 in Central Texas county-by-county
The tournament runs from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lacy Point boat ramp on Lake Waco,...
Waco: Weekend fishing tournament benefits Toys for Tots
(MGN)
COVID-19 information, links and resources