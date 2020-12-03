10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 12.4.20-12.6.20

(KWTX) - Christmas celebrations may look a little different this year but it will be “A December to Remember”!

This weekend, the City of Waco invites you to tune in for a virtual Tree Lighting & Fireworks show on Friday. On Saturday, virtually meet Santa’s reindeer and Santa will have virtual story times. Sunday wraps up the weekend with Sounds of the Season from 2:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. Plus, watch for live coverage on our Facebook page!

It’s Just One of This Week’s “10 Things to Do”!

Now through Sunday, head over to the Krist Kindl Markt at the Copperas Cove Civic Center for festive fun, shopping, Santa, drive-thru lights and more with free entrance and free parking.

This year’s annual Festival of Trees will be held on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center...attend in person, or virtually pick your favorite decorated tree to help benefit Wreath’s for Vets and local scholarships.

The Fa La La Funky Flea...kicks off Friday, downtown Clifton, with a lighted Christmas parade & live music at 6:30 p.m. Stick around on Friday or come back on Saturday for more shopping, fun and food.

Take a Stroll Through Downtown Belton for Christmas on the Chisholm Trail Saturday Afternoon. Enjoy holiday music, shopping, food and more!

Drive by and see Santa at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum for Santa at the Depot: Drive Through Edition, Saturday From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Say “Hi” and drop off your letters to Santa.

This Weekend, visit the Homestead Fair on Saturday and Sunday for crafts, demonstrations, hands-on learning, multi-cultural dishes and so much more.

Join Santa for Breakfast on Saturday morning for pancakes and hot chocolate at the Riesel Lion’s Club.

The 28th Annual Tri-Country Toy Run of Central Texas revs up on Sunday. Bring a New, Unwrapped Toy for Toys for Tots to Ride.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

