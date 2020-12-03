Affidavit: Blood in missing Texas woman’s van led to ex-husband’s arrest

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - An arrest affidavit sheds more light on the events that led up to the disappearance and presumed death of Alma Rocha, who was last seen on Nov. 13.

Through the investigation, police discovered that Rocha’s vehicle, a 2001 silver Dodge Caravan, had been abandoned in the woods near Etoile in Nacogdoches County on County Road 445.

Blood was found in the van by investigators.

However, Rocha still has not been found.

After interviewing the brother of Rocha’s ex-husband, Miguel Angel Gomez, a warrant was issued for Gomez’s arrest.

Police say that Gomez was not allowed to see Rocha, as there was a protective order issued due to past domestic violence.

The brother shared with the investigator what happened the day his brother Miguel called him to ask him to meet him on a deserted county road in the county.

The brother said that on Nov. 13, Miguel Gomez called him and asked him to meet on Highway 103.

He said he saw Gomez drive up in Alma Rocha’s minivan, but she was not with him.

Gomez had his brother follow him to CR 445 in Nacogdoches County, where he abandoned Rocha’s van in an isolated area that wasn’t visible to passersby.

The brother told police where to find the van on Nov. 15.

Police found it in the abandoned area, and when tested, blood was present inside the van.

Police also discovered that Rocha’s phone last pinged a cell tower on Highway 103, where the brothers first met up.

It was not recovered, however.

The brother told police that Miguel had asked to be taken home after he got into his brother’s car.

The brother told police where that home is located, but Gomez was not there.

Gomez was located in an Econo Lodge in Nacogdoches County.

He had his four children with him, which was in violation of a standing protective order.

He was arrested for that offense.

When police investigated Gomez’ room in the motel, they found a woman’s ring on the bed under the pillow slept on by Miguel.

They seized that ring as evidence.

Alma Rocha’s remains have not yet been recovered.

Rocha’s cousin Iguin Vila described Alma as a strong woman.

“We’re very sad about what’s going on at this time,” Vila said.

“She’s a nice, unique girl unlike any other. She’s very hard-working woman that have raised her four children basically on her own. She’s a hard-working woman.”

