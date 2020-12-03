Amid pandemic, wheels of justice slow and local jail populations grow

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jail populations in several Central Texas counties have increased to the brink of overcrowding, and jail administrators and defense attorneys say until district courts begin to deal with cases again, things won’t change.

“We’ve got 1,200 in custody today and we keep getting more but none get sent out,” recently retired Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Tuesday.

The jail’s capacity is a bit more than 890, so many of those held on Bell County charges have been transferred to other jails, Cox said.

Cox said a group of inmates is being sent to McLennan County, which already is almost bursting at the seams with inmates.

“I wouldn’t say we’re overcrowded yet, but we don’t have a great deal of room,” Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

“The backlog’s not here,” McNamara said.

“The backup is in the court system, though.

“We’re kind of in a holding pattern right now because the courts aren’t working so everybody, deputies, police, everybody, right now is just trying to get by.”

Several local defense attorneys have spoken out about how many cases are being handled in district courts, where inactivity results in their clients spending more time locked up because they can’t plead out.

“People are not motivated to plead if they’re not facing being forced to trial,” Waco defense attorney Alan Bennett said.

Both McLennan County criminal district judges suspended or limited activity in their courtrooms after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the Texas Supreme Court ordered district courts statewide to do so because of COVID-19, so there have been no jury trials since last spring and none is scheduled until Feb. 1, but that date could change.

What defense attorneys are complaining about is their inability to get anything done in courts using electronic media or alternative ways to conduct business.

“I don’t blame them (for shutting down courts) because there’s a real risk factor out there right now,” said Vic Feazell, a former McLennan County district attorney who now practices defense law in the county.

“There are ways that could be done using electronic media and there are jurisdictions all over the state doing that right now,” Feazell said, “but for some reason we can’t seem to get it done here.

“The courts aren’t the problem,” he added.

“It’s the district attorney’s office that won’t make or honor plea agreements and the pleas they do offer are ridiculous,” Feazell said.

Both Bennett and Feazell, along with half-a-dozen others interviewed, said the cases involved are lower-level felonies, DWIs, minor drug charges and other non-violent crimes, those for which inmates likely would be released after pleading guilty.

Bennett echoed what Feazell said with regard to the district attorney’s office.

One lawyer said she’s been calling the chief prosecutor for the 54th District Court every day for the past two weeks and he’s not returned her phone call.

“It would help if they’d communicate better,” Bennett said.

“Plea offers haven’t changed a lot,” Bennett said.

He says in his experience, prosecutors fail to understand “what the case is, what the district attorney’s office is willing to do to dispose of those lower level offenses.”

“The assistant district attorneys need to have a better handle on what’s happening,” said one longtime Waco defense lawyer who also served as an elected district in earlier years.

“When I was DA, I had an agreement with Sheriff (Jack) Harwell that every week his chief deputy, Capt. Dan Weyenberg, and I or somebody from my office would meet and we would look at every case, top to bottom,” Feazell said.

“That saved us lots of space and lots of money because we could get lots of them plead out before they had to spend a lot of time in county jail when they likely were going to get probation, anyway.

“(District Attorney) Barry Johnson’s not doing anything like that and he’s not allowing his assistants to negotiate sentences, which means no body’s willing to plea to that kind of sentence.

“We’re butting heads right now and that’s not fair to our clients or to the taxpayers,” Feazell said.

Johnson sees the issue quite differently.

“We’re doing pleas. We’re settling cases. We’re not doing any hearings, but we are handling cases,” Johnson said.

“If we had both courts working we’d only be able to try 100 cases a year,” he said.

“Last I counted we had about 600 inmates in county jail awaiting sentencing and right now it’s about the same number,” Johnson said.

“We’ve pleaded out just about everybody who was in jail on a misdemeanor.

Johnson said he’s sensitive to issues that could arise in the jail.

“I mean, they’re having horrible problems in Dallas and Harris and Travis counties and we’re not seeing that.”

Cox and McNamara both said the state is making things hard on them as well.

“The state’s not accepting anyone, so anybody who could be shipped off to state custody has to stay here,” Cox said.

McNamara, in McLennan County, says his jail administrator deserves a gold star for his performance so far in that the county officially is reporting no COVID cases in county jail among inmates and only two that have affected employees.

Johnson echoed the praise.

“If there was ever a person who deserves credit for making this work its (McLennan County Jail Administrator) Capt. Ricky Armstrong.

“He’s done an excellent job managing this event,” Johnson said.

Johnson still says the overall numbers aren’t that disturbing.

“Before the pandemic, last March, we had 1,200 people in jail and today, we have about 1,200 people in jail.”

Feazell still says the county’s not reacting to what’s really happening in the midst of the virus.

“I think its cruel and unusual punishment that these people are being forced to reside in a COVID cesspool,” Feazell said.

“Bonds are being set far too high and the plea level bar is set far too high,” Feazell said.

“Bonds are not intended to be punitive and the bonds we’re seeing set today are designed to punish because the accused can’t pay the bond.

“The law specifies that bond should be attainable.”

