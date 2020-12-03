Advertisement

Boy, 5, killed in train crash as Calif. family waited to see Christmas display

By KFSN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A five-year-old boy from California is dead after a train hit the van he and his family were waiting in to visit a popular Christmas light display.

Twinkling lights, holiday music and wooden reindeer welcomed families Tuesday night to Christmas Tree Lane in Fresno, California. But the holiday cheer of opening night turned to pain for one family when an Amtrak train collided with their minivan, killing 5-year-old Anton Solorio.

Three other family members were taken to a nearby medical center with minor injuries

Graciela Galindo was also waiting in traffic when she heard the train horns and then – a huge impact.

“Right when I was at the light, I was like, ‘Someone’s going to get hit on the train tracks,’ and sure enough, I heard the train and then the boom,” she said.

Investigators believe the family’s minivan somehow got stuck on the train tracks.

Traffic lining up to enter Christmas Tree Lane, just feet from the railroad crossing, was backed up for blocks. The congestion is a known problem for those who visit the holiday display every year, and some say it was a recipe for disaster.

Galindo wishes authorities would address the issue before another tragedy happens.

“It kind of makes me uneasy because I know there was a patrol officer at the entrance of Christmas Tree Lane, but there was no one directly near the tracks to, obviously, let people know to not stop on the tracks because it was a pretty big problem. Everyone was stopping on the tracks,” she said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police say it appears the railroad signals were working at the time and that the train engineer applied the brakes and used the horn.

None of the 50 passengers on the train were injured.

Copyright 2020 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of another 13 area residents and the state is sending a...
Refrigerated trailer could serve as temporary morgue as area COVID-19 death toll rises
The Department of Public Safety Tuesday identified the six people who died in the head-on...
Six killed in head-on Texas highway crash identified
The woman was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she died on Sunday.
Woman who died at local hospital after golf cart accident identified
Andy Castillo, 57, was arrested on Jan. 6 in Lubbock following an investigation of a...
Man charged in area real estate agent cyber-stalking case indicted for capital murder
Vandals targeted the First Baptist Church overnight in Groesbeck, spray painting graffiti on...
Vandals target another Central Texas church

Latest News

Chalk Bluff home on fire
Local fire crews respond to home engulfed in flames
President-elect Joe Biden introduces the leaders of his economic recovery team, but millions of...
Next for Biden: Naming a health care team as pandemic rages
In his first and only campaign so far, Kelly defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally...
Mark Kelly sworn in as Democratic senator of Arizona
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Rittenhouse has preliminary hearing on Wisconsin charges
Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all agreed to get the...
Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine