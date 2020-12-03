Advertisement

California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (AP) - An 11-year-old California boy has died after shooting himself during a Zoom distance-learning class while his microphone and camera were off.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Woodbridge Wednesday morning and found the boy with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.

Deputies told KOVR-TV that the boy’s microphone and camera were off when he shot himself during a sixth-grade Zoom class.

The Woodbridge Elementary School student’s name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The school district is offering counseling and bereavement support to staff and students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of another 13 area residents and the state is sending a...
Refrigerated trailer could serve as temporary morgue as area COVID-19 death toll rises
The Department of Public Safety Tuesday identified the six people who died in the head-on...
Six killed in head-on Texas highway crash identified
The woman was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she died on Sunday.
Woman who died at local hospital after golf cart accident identified
Andy Castillo, 57, was arrested on Jan. 6 in Lubbock following an investigation of a...
Man charged in area real estate agent cyber-stalking case indicted for capital murder
Vandals targeted the First Baptist Church overnight in Groesbeck, spray painting graffiti on...
Vandals target another Central Texas church

Latest News

Chalk Bluff home on fire
Local fire crews respond to home engulfed in flames
President-elect Joe Biden introduces the leaders of his economic recovery team, but millions of...
Next for Biden: Naming a health care team as pandemic rages
In his first and only campaign so far, Kelly defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally...
Mark Kelly sworn in as Democratic senator of Arizona
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Rittenhouse has preliminary hearing on Wisconsin charges
Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all agreed to get the...
Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine