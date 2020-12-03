Central Texas, you did it again; Food For Families sets donation record

(KWTX) – Amid a pandemic that led to school and business closings, thousands of Central Texans opened their hearts and wallets and donated a record amount of nonperishable food to fill the shelves of 19 pantries in nine area counties during this year’s Food For Families drive, organizers reported Thursday.

The 31st year of the annual drive, which is held on the Friday before Thanksgiving, produced a record 2, 644,406 pounds of food, almost 220,000 more than the previous record of 2,428,167 pounds collected in 2019.

“We’re humbled by and deeply grateful for the way Central Texans stepped up to help their neighbors,” KWTX Community Services Director Valerie Parker said.

“We weren’t sure how the pandemic would impact the drive, but clearly you can never underestimate the generosity of the people we serve.”

The need for food assistance throughout Central Texas soared so much in the spring after shutdowns ordered to slow the spread of COVID-19 that KWTX organized a four-week virtual Food for Families campaign from April 18 to May 16 that raised more than $127,000, enough to purchase 190,500 pounds of food to help area families.

That’s more than twice the 80,000 pounds gathered in the first year of the drive in 1990.

Since that modest launch 30 years ago, Central Texans have donated a total of more than 34 million pounds of food-- equivalent to the weight of 3,400 five-ton male elephants.

Food for Families now involves a small army of volunteers young and old across Central Texas who plan year-round for the one-day effort.

Donations come from businesses, schools, fire and police departments, motorcycle clubs, civic organizations and thousands of Central Texas residents who open their hearts to help feed the hungry.

