Clouds Today May Keep Some Chilly!

After yet another cold front swung through Central Texas Wednesday, we’re in store for another cold day today partially thanks to some wrap around clouds on the back side of an area of low pressure. We’ll be starting out with mostly clear skies, but those clouds will move in during the course of the day and should help to cap temperatures. If you see those clouds today, expect highs to only reach the upper 40s and low 50s. If you see sunshine, which is most likely near Highway 190 east of I-35, highs will be a bit warmer in the low-to-mid 50s. Regardless of how much sunshine you see today, everyone will have a cold night as skies clear and temperatures drop into the low 30s.

Sunshine is back Friday across Central Texas and that’ll boost temperatures into the upper 50s for afternoon highs. 60s are returning this coming weekend both on Saturday and Sunday, but Sunday will be a bit colder thanks to an arriving front. Sunday’s front won’t do much except for increasing north winds and dropping temperatures a few degrees. We’re expecting Saturday’s highs to range from 58° to 62° and Sunday’s highs to range from 56° to 61°. Temperatures should rebound back into the mid-to-upper 60s for the majority of next week. There is some potential for some more rain and maybe another cold front late next week, but forecast model data is nowhere close to consistent and we’re not confident enough to say when, or if, a system moves through late next week.

