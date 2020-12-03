Advertisement

COVID-19 claims the life of 24th state prison system employee

Michael Harper, 56, died Tuesday evening at a Tyler area hospital.
Michael Harper, 56, died Tuesday evening at a Tyler area hospital.(TDCJ photo)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the life of Texas Department of Criminal Justice Maintenance Supervisor Michael Harper, 56.

Harper died Tuesday evening at a Tyler area hospital.

He was first hospitalized on Oct. 19, six days after testing positive for the virus, and on Nov. 3 was placed on a ventilator.

The 22-year TDCJ veteran was assigned to the Skyview/Hodge complex in Rusk.

“He was a committed employee who proudly served Texas and this agency,” Facilities Division Director Cody Ginsel said Wednesday.

“Michael Harper can rest easy knowing that he will always be remembered as a guiding light for all who were fortunate enough to know him.”

The virus has claimed the lives of 24 TDCJ employees.

