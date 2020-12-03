Freezing Temperatures Next Two Mornings, Warmer over the Weekend

The clouds clear out overnight and that will allow temperatures to really fall and by tomorrow morning we will have temperatures right around freezing, area-wide. After a cold start to Friday, it will turn into a nice day... the sunshine comes back out and that helps to raise temperatures a few degrees for tomorrow afternoon getting into the upper 50s. No rain is expected and humidity will be low -- Friday is cool but enjoyable!

The comes the weekend and our warming trend continues. Not really in the mornings though... Saturday morning will still be cold with temperatures once again around freezing. This weekend will be gorgeous with highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday may be a degree or two cooler thank Saturday thanks to a weak, little front that swings in. Low 60s for daytime highs will continue early next week with even warmer temperatures by the middle part of next week, getting into the upper 60s by Wednesday. Mornings will be chilly but we should stay above freezing starting Sunday morning and that should last into next week as well.

By the end of next week there are some big question marks as to what will happen with our weather. One outcome is dry and warm. The other... wet and colder. We still have a little time to fine-tune those deals and track which outcome looks more likely and that’s what we will be here doing over the next few days while we enjoy this delightful weather that last into most of next week.

