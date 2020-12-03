Good Samaritans perch on roof of local restaurant to raise money for nonprofit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texans found an unusual seat at a popular local restaurant Tuesday.

They perched on the roof of the eatery off of Interstate 35 in Waco, braving whipping winds and frigid temperatures and refusing to come down until they raised $5,000 for a local nonprofit.

Realtor Roman Novian and No Limitations founder and director Coleen Heaton participated in the event called Raise from the Roof 2020 in order to raise money for No Limitations, which provides opportunities for the special needs community in Central Texas to gather and enjoy adaptive sports and various other social activities.

“It was cold and windy and I am not a fan of either but we stayed busy on our phones and on social media and the time passed quickly,” Heaton said.

“It was more than worth it, more than worth it!”

The pair climbed to the roof at around 11 a.m. Tuesday and didn’t come down until after dark.

Coleen said the nonprofit has been improvising during COVID-19 to provide virtual experiences for the kids and will be able to use the funds raised as the group is growing quickly.

“We had no idea when we started it in 2014 that it would turn into what it is,” Heaton said.

“We are so honored and privileged to do what we do and serve those we serve every day.”

Novian spent much of the afternoon tagging friends on social media and asking for donations virtually.

A few friends dropped by to visit him on the roof of the restaurant.

Novian didn’t know much about the cause when he agreed to go on the roof, but after learning the services they provide committed to stay as long as needed to reach their goal.

“Coleen asked me if I would do it and for me taking one day off to sit in the cold was totally worth it,” Novian said.

Coleen and Roman came off the roof around 6 p.m. after reaching their $5,000 goal and as of Wednesday, the donations were still coming in.

“I am blown away by the response from the community,” Heaton said.

“In a time when so many are struggling, people still support No Limitations, a cause that is very special and vital to those we serve.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.