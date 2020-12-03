H-E-B pharmacies will administer COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:56 PM CST
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B pharmacies will administer the COVID-19 vaccine as one of the large chains that partnered with the U.S. government last month to increase access to vaccinations across the country.

On Nov. 12, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the partnerships with large chain pharmacies including not only H-E-B, but also CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Brookshires, among others.

“We are leveraging the existing private sector infrastructure to get safe and effective vaccines supported by Operation Warp Speed into communities and into arms as quickly as possible with no out-of-pocket costs,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said last month.

“The vast majority of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, and our new agreement with pharmacy partners across America is a critical step toward making sure all Americans have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines when they are available.”

Updates on the vaccines are available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

