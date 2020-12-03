Advertisement

KWTX Presents the International Santa Tracker

Published: Dec. 10, 2018 at 3:11 PM CST
KWTX wants you to join us Christmas Eve night as we follow Santa’s progress while he delivers toys and treats to all the boys and girls all around the world!

Join Brady Taylor and the Weather Team all evening as we update you on Santa’s location in the world, what the weather is like there, and you’ll get to learn facts specific to that country. For example, did you know the word “speelgoedwinkels” is a term used in the Netherlands to describe toy stores?

Be sure to join us Christmas Eve!

The International Santa Tracker is sponsored by The Carlson Law Firm.

