Local fire crews respond to home engulfed in flames

Chalk Bluff home on fire
Chalk Bluff home on fire(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:59 AM CST
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) -

Emergency crews in Northern McLennan County were on the scene of a massive house fire.

It started shortly before 4:30 Thursday morning at 117 Lost Oaks Drive in the Chalk Bluff area.

Multiple crews from several cities were called in to help including, Ross Volunteer Fire Department, Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview and Waco.

They’re also bringing in tanker trucks with more water, and brush trucks were on site as well.

Because of the extremely high flames, workers from the fire department knocked on the neighbor’s doors to evacuate them.

As of 5:49 a.m., the fire was still active.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

