Local women donate nearly 150 quilts to school district Christmas wish program

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A group of Central Texas women who have quilted together for a decade at a local church have spent the last year stitching nearly 150 quilts to donate to children in need this Christmas throughout the Waco ISD.

Kidz Quilts, an organization of seven women at the Sparks Memorial Baptist Church in Bellmead, will donate the quilts in the coming days to the Make-A-Wish-Come True program, which grants wishes to Waco students who might not otherwise have gifts under the tree.

The effort was started 12 years ago by University High School soccer coach Mike Chapman who unexpectedly passed away in January from an apparent heart attack.

His colleagues, family and friends are carrying on the tradition in his name this year and they’re getting a big helping hand from the ladies they’d never met.

“I saw it a few years ago on (KWTX) and we had already made a pledge to the hospitals but I was so touched how young people wanted to make a better Christmas for everyone else so I knew we wanted to do it,” quilter Nina Boyett said.

Nina and her 93-year-old mother, Marguerite Kasik, have been quilting together since 1990.

Every morning they get up at the home they share in Penelope and work together quilting every stich by hand.

The mother and daughter meet up with the other members of Kidz Quilts the second Monday of every month at the church to share what they’ve made.

They also talk about who they want to receive their labors of love.

In the past recipients have been hospitals, a boys’ ranch and even Child Protective Services.

Waco ISD students who wrote letters in which many asked for quilts for their families for Christmas seemed like an obvious choice.

“This program touched our hearts how these young people were determined to make sure the kids in their community would have a better Christmas than they would have otherwise,” Boyett said.

So they quilted and quilted and quilted some more until they had 141 quilts of all sizes ready to donate.

The ladies hoped to have them blessed at the church, but with services not regularly happening because of COVID-19 they improvised.

“We were going to have them blessed. We normally lay them all out and bless them at the church. But this time because churches have been closed, they were just blessed in the bags we had in,” she had.

And a blessing they will be, says Kyle Chapman, who’s helping spearhead the effort his big brother started.

Kyle is also filling the shoes of his brother as the new head soccer coach at the school.

“The donation shows the kindness and support of our community. It’s amazing how they reached out to us to want to support the efforts of our soccer and JRTOC programs,” he said.

The first year, the wishes of about two dozen students were granted.

By 2019 the number had grown to 400 and Kyle is hoping they’ll be able to grant the same only a bit different this year.

In past years students would write letters about their wishes and then a special ceremony would be held during which the gifts were passed out by members of the soccer team and the Junior ROTC at the school.

This year because they’re unable to shop and then send gifts home with the students, the group is asking for gift cards in increments of $25, $50 or $100 with the goal of providing $100 to 400 students.

Gift cards can be from anywhere, but those which offer multiple options for such gifts as clothes, toys or even food are encouraged and time is running out.

The gift cards need to be dropped off at University High School or the Bush’s Chicken at the Central Texas Marketplace by Friday.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

They should be made through the Waco Foundation for benefit of the Coach Mike Chapman Fund.

