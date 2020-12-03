Advertisement

Mexico-based company to open local production center creating 120 new jobs

A Mexico-based company plans to open an aluminum can production and distribution in Central...
A Mexico-based company plans to open an aluminum can production and distribution in Central Texas, creating 120 new jobs.(Envases Group photo)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Mexico-based packing producer Envases Group plans to open a 450,000-square-foot aluminum can production and distribution facility in late 2021 in Texas Central Park in Waco, creating 120 new jobs.

The operation will focus on aluminum containers typically used for soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, teas and non-carbonated beverages.

The company narrowed its choice of a site to Waco because of the city’s central location, robust workforce, and higher education resources.

“Our decision to establish this plant in Waco is the result of an extensive and thoughtful review process,” said Javier Pietrini, Vice president of the Aluminum Division of Envases.

Waco is an ideal location for Envases from a logistical perspective as a procurement point, from a quality standpoint due to the highly qualified workforce, and from an accessibility perspective for our clients,” he said.

The company’s decision to make the $100 million capital investment here is the result of a collaboration between the City of Waco, McLennan County and the Waco Industrial Foundation.

“The addition of 120 full-time quality jobs and more than $100 million in capital investment will be beneficial for our community for years to come,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said.

“Businesses like Envases opening new facilities in Waco bring the promise of a bright future for our local economy and the opportunity of financial security for our citizens.”

The 27-year-old company owns and operates 56 plants, three sales offices and seven distribution centers in Mexico, the U.S., Central and South America, Europe and Asia.

