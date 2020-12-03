Advertisement

Police chase ends when shooting suspect’s stolen car slams into home

An early-morning police chase ended abruptly Thursday when a shooting suspect's stolen car slammed into a house near several local schools.
An early-morning police chase ended abruptly Thursday when a shooting suspect’s stolen car slammed into a house near several local schools.(Eric Franklin)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KILLEEN Texas (KWTX) - An early-morning police chase ended abruptly Thursday when a shooting suspect’s stolen car slammed into a house near several Killeen schools.

Officers spotted the sedan driven by a suspect in several shootings at around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Desert Willow Drive, police said.

The driver sped off and a short chase ensued, police said.

The suspect was westbound on Fox Glove Drive when he failed to negotiate a left turn and the car slammed into a house on Bachelor Button Drive near Live Oak Ridge Middle School and Clear Creek Elementary School.

The Killeen Police Department’s SWAT team was dispatched, but officers determined the suspect had fled.

Officers closed streets at Autumn Valley and Bachelor Button, Butterweed Drive and Bachelor Button, Lavender Lane and Autumn Valley and Lavender Lane and Butterweed Drive during the search for the driver.

