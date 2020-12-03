Ready for a Rematch: Bosqueville, Crawford to meet in Regional Final

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Friday, two teams from the 254 will face off in a regional final. The Bosqueville Bulldogs and the Crawford Pirates are both trying to earn the 2A D-I Region 2 title.

These rival teams saw each other in district play, when Crawford beat Bosqueville 27-20, now it’s time for a rematch.

Bosqueville and Crawford will play at Midway’s Panther Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

