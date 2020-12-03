Advertisement

Ready for a Rematch: Bosqueville, Crawford to meet in Regional Final

By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Friday, two teams from the 254 will face off in a regional final. The Bosqueville Bulldogs and the Crawford Pirates are both trying to earn the 2A D-I Region 2 title.

These rival teams saw each other in district play, when Crawford beat Bosqueville 27-20, now it’s time for a rematch.

Bosqueville and Crawford will play at Midway’s Panther Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety Tuesday identified the six people who died in the head-on...
Six killed in head-on Texas highway crash identified
Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker died Tuesday, surrounded by family.
Longtime Central Texas football coach dies after 8-year battle with cancer
The woman was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she died on Sunday.
Woman who died at local hospital after golf cart accident identified
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of another 13 area residents and the state is sending a...
Refrigerated trailer could serve as temporary morgue as area COVID-19 death toll rises
Courtney Michelle Maldonado (left) and Franklin Derek Cepeda Camacho were charged in connection...
Two arrested after local game room robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Baylor MBB
No. 2 Baylor defeats No. 5 Illinois in Jimmy V Classic
Ready for a Rematch: Bosqueville, Crawford to meet in Regional Final
Ready for a Rematch: Bosqueville, Crawford to meet in Regional Final
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Olympic gold medalist and philanthropist Rafer...
Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon champion, dies at 86
Classroom Champion
2020 Classroom Champions: Holland’s Kyle Frei