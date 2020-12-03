Stock indexes shake off a weak start and end mostly higher

(AP) - Stocks shook off early losses and managed to end mostly higher on Wall Street, even as weakness in technology companies weighed on major U.S. indexes.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.2% Wednesday after trading lower for much of the day.

The Nasdaq fell slightly and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.2%.

Salesforce.com sank after announcing a deal late Tuesday to buy messaging platform Slack for $27.7 billion.

The mixed trading came as investors become more optimistic that coronavirus vaccines could start driving a stronger economic recovery.

Treasury yields rose and crude oil prices ended higher.

