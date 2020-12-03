Surveillance photos show men using credit card stolen from local woman’s vehicle

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police released surveillance photos Thursday of two men who they say used a credit card stolen from a local woman’s vehicle to make purchases “at multiple locations.”

The credit card was in a wallet that was taken when the woman’s vehicle was burglarized on Sept. 30 in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.

The images released Thursday show one of the men wearing a black T-shirt with the word “Trap” on the front and the other wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

The two were riding in a white or light-colored SUV.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.