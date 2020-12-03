Advertisement

Texas lawmaker escapes injury when plane skids off runway during rainstorm

A state lawmaker who’s likely to be the next speaker of the Texas House escaped injury when a...
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURKE, Texas (AP) - Officials say no one was seriously hurt after a private plane carrying Texas state Rep. Dade Phelan skidded off a runway while trying to land during a rainstorm.

Phelan says everyone aboard the plane was able to walk away after the rough landing Wednesday at Angelina County Airport, about 110 miles northeast of Houston.

The airport’s manager says the pilot suffered minor injuries, but was able to walk around afterward.

Phelan is a Republican from Beaumont.

He says he has the votes to be Texas’ next House speaker, and he has the support of GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.

