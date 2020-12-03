Advertisement

Two more McLennan County residents die of COVID-19

Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19, a 68-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman, have died, health district officials announced Thursday afternoon.

The virus has now claimed 205 lives in the county.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 141 additional cases of the virus Thursday, 37 of them from ongoing surge testing, raising the county’s total to 14,813.

Of the total, 756 cases were active Thursday, 13,852 patients have recovered, and 106 were hospitalized, a record number.

Seventeen of the 106 were on ventilators Thursday.

