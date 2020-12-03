Advertisement

US coronavirus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. recorded over 3,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, obliterating the record set last spring, while the number of Americans hospitalized with the virus has eclipsed 100,000 for the first time and new cases are topping 200,000 a day, according to figures released Thursday.

The three benchmarks altogether showed a country slipping deeper into crisis, with perhaps the worst yet to come, in part because of the delayed effects from Thanksgiving, when millions of Americans disregarded warnings to stay home and celebrate only with members of their household.

Across the U.S., the surge has swamped hospitals and left nurses and other health care workers shorthanded and burned out.

“The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they are going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation,” Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday.

Health authorities had warned that the numbers could fluctuate strongly before and after Thanksgiving, as they often do around holidays and weekends, when because of reporting delays, figures often drop, then rise sharply a few days later as state and local agencies catch up with the backlog.

Still, deaths, hospitalizations and cases in the U.S. have been on a fairly steady rise for weeks, sometimes breaking records for days on end.

Nationwide the coronavirus is blamed for over 270,000 deaths and about 14 million confirmed infections.

The U.S. recorded 3,157 deaths on Wednesday, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. That’s more than the number of people killed on 9/11, and it shattered the old mark of 2,603, set on April 15, when the New York metropolitan area was the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.

The number of people in the hospital likewise set an all-time high Wednesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. It has more than doubled over the past month.

Also, the number of newly confirmed infections climbed just over 200,000 Wednesday for the second time in less than a week, by Johns Hopkins’ count.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of another 13 area residents and the state is sending a...
Refrigerated trailer could serve as temporary morgue as area COVID-19 death toll rises
The Department of Public Safety Tuesday identified the six people who died in the head-on...
Six killed in head-on Texas highway crash identified
The woman was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she died on Sunday.
Woman who died at local hospital after golf cart accident identified
Andy Castillo, 57, was arrested on Jan. 6 in Lubbock following an investigation of a...
Man charged in area real estate agent cyber-stalking case indicted for capital murder
Vandals targeted the First Baptist Church overnight in Groesbeck, spray painting graffiti on...
Vandals target another Central Texas church

Latest News

A state lawmaker who’s likely to be the next speaker of the Texas House escaped injury when a...
Texas lawmaker escapes injury when plane skids off runway during rainstorm
Elon Musk predicts SpaceX will have humans on Mars by 2026.
Elon Musk predicts he’ll put people on Mars by 2026
An early-morning police chase ended abruptly Thursday when a shooting suspect’s stolen car...
Police chase ends when shooting suspect’s stolen car slams into home
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Ho, ho — Whoa! Virus keeping most Santas at a distance
LIVE: Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Lou Holtz