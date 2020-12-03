Advertisement

Victim of one-vehicle rollover on busy local highway identified

The accident was reported at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Clear Creek overpass.
The accident was reported at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Clear Creek overpass.(Courtesy photo)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Authorities Thursday identified a man who died in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 in Killeen as Anthony Ty-Shawn Alston, 24, of Columbia, S.C.

Alston was westbound on the highway at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of his 2002 Dodge truck near the Clear Creek overpass.

“The Dodge…went into a side skid, and skidded across all the lanes of travel striking a guardrail (then) rolled over multiple times in the median,” Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said in a press release Thursday.

Alston, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

