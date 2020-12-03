Advertisement

Walmart plans $700 million in additional bonuses, extends emergency leave policy

Walmart announced Thursday it’s paying more than $700 million in additional cash bonuses to employees and extending its emergency leave policy until July.(Walmart photo)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KWTX) - Walmart announced Thursday it’s paying more than $700 million in additional cash bonuses to employees and extending its emergency leave policy, which provides as much as two weeks of pay to employees who must stay at home for COVID-19 related reasons, until July.

The bonus announcement includes $319 million in quarterly bonuses that were added to Nov. 25 paychecks and an estimated $388 million in special bonuses that will be paid on Dec. 24.

“Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus,” said John Furner, Walmart U.S. president and CEO.

Bonuses will go to about 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club employees.

“This has been an extraordinary year, and we’re so proud of how our associates have continued to make a meaningful difference in our communities. Today’s bonus reflects our appreciation for our associates, who show up to work each day to serve and provide relief for millions of members across the country,” said Kath McLay, Sam’s Club president and CEO.

The company says it has has paid out about $2.8 billion in bonuses since the start of the pandemic.

