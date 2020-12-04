Advertisement

And Billboard’s artist of 2020 is…

Billboard magazine has named Post Malone the artist of the year. (File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Billboard magazine has named Post Malone the artist of the year.

Malone beats out The Weeknd, who is second, followed by Roddy Ricch, DaBaby and Drake. Billboard bases that on sales, airplay and streaming.

Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” is the number-one album of the year, with Lil Baby’s “My Turn” in second.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is the song of the year, beating out Malone’s “Circles.”

Malone is also the 2020 male artist of the year, while Taylor Swift is the female artist of the year.

BTS is the top duo or group. Roddy Ricch is the top new artist.

The top country artist is Luke Combs.

The top rock artist is Panic At The Disco.

