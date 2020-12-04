Coronavirus claims eight more lives in Central Texas

(KWTX) – Eight more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to data released Friday afternoon.

Five of them were McLennan County residents including a 56-year-old man, a 68-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman, a 91-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman.

The virus’ toll in the county is now 210, according to local data.

State data Friday showed 205 deaths.

A record 108 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in the county, 18 of them on ventilators.

The Bell County Public Health District reported an additional death Friday, a woman in her 90s from Harker Heights, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 122. State data showed 124 deaths.

Additional deaths were reported in Freestone and Mills counties as well Friday.

