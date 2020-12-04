Drug ring operated mainly by current, former UT students busted; 13 arrested

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Thirteen people including current and former UT students have been arrested in a federal investigation of drug dealing and money laundering in the West Campus Area of the University of Texas at Austin.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas announced the arrests Friday.

The 13 are accused of conspiring to distribute drugs including LSD, fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Austin area and other places since April 2019 and to launder money made from the sale of the drugs, authorities said.

Federal and state authorities executed search warrants Thursday in conjunction with arrests warrants charging conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance naming 23-year-old Varun Prasad of Austin; 26-year-old Charles Zenker of Houston; 68-year-old Benny Daneshjou of Austin; 26-year-old Ashley Larue of Austin; 21-year-old Drew Zarate of Austin; 32-year-old Christopher Edwards of Portland, Ore.; 21-year-old Jacob Schelling of Cypress; 22-year-old Madison Scott of Houston; 21-year-old Adrian Andreescu of Plano; 21-year-old Nikit Shingari of Austin; 21-year-old Nolan Fogleman of Austin; 23-year-old Samuel Parry of Austin; and 27-year-old Brandon Carpenter of Austin.

Prasad, Daneshjou, Larue and Zarate are also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Authorities seized Adderall pills, Alprazolam (Xanax), LSD, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms; several firearms, and about $100,000 in cash.

Four other suspects were arrested earlier and quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, LSD, MDMA, Benzodiazepine and other opioids were seized along with about $163,000 in assets and cash.

“Make no mistake about it. These are not pills being carefully manufactured and tested by trusted, regulated pharmaceutical companies,” U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer said.

“During the course of this investigation, two of the targets died from drug overdoses,” he said.

“When unsuspecting college kids and other drug seekers put these pills in their mouths, they are playing Russian roulette. They are gambling that profit-seeking drug dealers did not place lethal doses of unknown chemicals or fentanyl in these pills.”

Investigators said they found a grow operation for psilocybin, the hallucinogenic substance in magic mushrooms, in Dripping Springs near Austin and a marijuana field linked to the ring in Portland, Oregon.

