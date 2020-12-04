His First and Last Game: Midway senior with heart condition gets his chance to play

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friday night, during Midway’s game against Cedar Hill, a senior Midway Panther, Walker Garrett will be playing his first and last high school football game.

In fifth grade, Walker Garrett found out he had a heart condition, a bi-cuspid aortic valve.

“Whenever you work out your blood pressure is supposed to rise, but mine drops significantly, so that’s one of the main problems. It just makes my heart have to work harder ,” said walker.

After eighth grade, his scans and numbers got worse and the doctor did’t clear him to play high school football.

A devastating reality, but it didn’t keep him away from the Midway Football program completely.

“He’s as valuable to our team as any player. He’s listed as a manager, but he really does so much for than that,” said Midway’s head football coach, Jeff Hulme.

Walker does anything and everything he can for Midway. He films, helps out with coaching the linebackers, and is the team chaplain. He prays with the team before every game. He says those are some of his favorite moments.

“Just memories I’ll have for the rest of my life. Just being able to use my position and my circumstances to glorify him no matter what my circumstance is,” explained Walker.

This week, his circumstances are different, he’s been practicing with his team.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world just having this opportunity to go out here and play football again really means so much to me and I’ve enjoyed every second of it,” said Walker.

Tomorrow night, during Midway’s last game of the season, Walker’s number will be called.

“I’m beyond excited so pumped to go out there and suck the marrow out of every second I get on that field and every second I get on the sideline with my team,” said Walker.

Walker plans to attend Baylor next year. He eventually wants to become a pediatric cardiologist.

