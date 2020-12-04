Advertisement

His First and Last Game: Midway senior with heart condition gets his chance to play

Walker Garrett at practice Thursday morning.
Walker Garrett at practice Thursday morning.(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friday night, during Midway’s game against Cedar Hill, a senior Midway Panther, Walker Garrett will be playing his first and last high school football game.

In fifth grade, Walker Garrett found out he had a heart condition, a bi-cuspid aortic valve.

“Whenever you work out your blood pressure is supposed to rise, but mine drops significantly, so that’s one of the main problems. It just makes my heart have to work harder ,” said walker.

After eighth grade, his scans and numbers got worse and the doctor did’t clear him to play high school football.

A devastating reality, but it didn’t keep him away from the Midway Football program completely.

“He’s as valuable to our team as any player. He’s listed as a manager, but he really does so much for than that,” said Midway’s head football coach, Jeff Hulme.

Walker does anything and everything he can for Midway. He films, helps out with coaching the linebackers, and is the team chaplain. He prays with the team before every game. He says those are some of his favorite moments.

“Just memories I’ll have for the rest of my life. Just being able to use my position and my circumstances to glorify him no matter what my circumstance is,” explained Walker.

This week, his circumstances are different, he’s been practicing with his team.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world just having this opportunity to go out here and play football again really means so much to me and I’ve enjoyed every second of it,” said Walker.

Tomorrow night, during Midway’s last game of the season, Walker’s number will be called.

“I’m beyond excited so pumped to go out there and suck the marrow out of every second I get on that field and every second I get on the sideline with my team,” said Walker.

Walker plans to attend Baylor next year. He eventually wants to become a pediatric cardiologist.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of another 13 area residents and the state is sending a...
Refrigerated trailer could serve as temporary morgue as area COVID-19 death toll rises
The Department of Public Safety Tuesday identified the six people who died in the head-on...
Six killed in head-on Texas highway crash identified
Crews from several area departments battled the flames.
Local fire crews respond to home engulfed in flames
The woman was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she died on Sunday.
Woman who died at local hospital after golf cart accident identified
Andy Castillo, 57, was arrested on Jan. 6 in Lubbock following an investigation of a...
Man charged in area real estate agent cyber-stalking case indicted for capital murder

Latest News

Midway senior with heart condition gets his chance to play
His First and Last Game
Bosqueville signing
Ashlyyn Zander signs with UT Tyler
Ashlyn Zander
Bosqueville athlete signs with UT Tyler
No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on...
No fans to be allowed at Rose Bowl for CFP semifinal game