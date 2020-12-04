Increasing Clouds Tonight with Very Light Showers Possible Saturday

A system of weather is going to pull out of Mexico and slide into Texas (from the SW) late tonight and that’ll help to give us a change in our weather this weekend. Tonight we do have another cold and quiet night and before the clouds get here, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset this evening. Clear sky, dry air and light winds get us into the low and mid 30s by tomorrow morning.

As our next weather maker moves in, we have a chance for rain that comes too... now this chance for rain is very small. The air at the surface is dry and that will limit the amount of precipitation that can get to the ground. Plus, this is a fast moving system that won’t sit over us for very long. In fact, Sunday morning that system is gone and it will take with it the rain chance and the cloud cover too!

Next week’s highs will be in the 60s and even up to 70° by mid-week, but we are tracking a few cold fronts for the end of next weekend. The first front Friday will likely be the weaker one but still may kick up a few scattered showers. The second front, likely arriving Sunday, may bring with it a more substantial amount of rainfall and colder temperatures, but it’s far too early for specifics...this is definitely something we will keep an eye on in the upcoming days.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.