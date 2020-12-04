Advertisement

Late stumble leaves S&P 500 just short of a record high

A late stumble left the S&P 500 just short of its third record high in a row even as other indexes rose Thursday.(WIFR)
A late stumble left the S&P 500 just short of its third record high in a row even as other indexes rose Thursday.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - A late stumble left the S&P 500 just short of its third record high in a row even as other indexes rose Thursday.

The benchmark index slipped less than 0.1% after being higher for much of the day. The wobbly trading came after Wall Street rocketed higher last month as hopes built for coming COVID-19 vaccines.

A couple of economic reports that came in better than expected helped support stocks.

One showed that growth in the U.S. services sector, including health care and retail, was stronger last month than economists expected.

Also, fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than forecast.

