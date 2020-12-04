Local elementary school again suspends on-campus instruction

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Students at Waco’s Lake Air Montessori School will again transition to remote instruction because almost three dozen employees may be out next week after positive COVID-19 tests or close contact with others diagnosed with the virus, the school’s principal, Stephanie Tankersley, said in a message to parents Friday afternoon.

On-campus instruction is scheduled to resume on Dec. 14.

“We started this week with only two employees out,” Tankersley said.

“Over the course of the week, we have had four people at our campus report testing positive for COVID-19. In addition to the employees and students identified as close contacts in those cases, a number of other employees have learned that they were in close contact with someone outside of work who had the virus,” she said.

“At this time, we are expecting at least 35 employees to be out on Monday, the vast majority are quarantining following possible exposure to the virus,” she said.

“Given the difficulty of appropriately supervising students with so many employees out and limited substitutes, we made the decision to transition to fully remote instruction.”

On-campus instruction at the school was suspended for a week on Nov. 5 and again on Nov. 18 through the Thanksgiving holiday last week.

