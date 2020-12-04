Local restaurant serves American food with a Texas twist

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Megg’s Café has been serving up lots of love and American food, with a Texas twist to Temple’s culinary community for more than a decade.

There are so many sweet and savory dishes to choose from that even server and manager Elisa Espinoza has trouble choosing her favorite.

“I can like go down this list of everything I love and I’d probably have to start with one of the hashes. The pastrami has, the sweet potato hash, ah so good. Then of course our avocado Benedicts and avocado toast,” she said.

Migas and chorizo omelets offer a taste of Latin culture and poutine, which is Canadian, but made Southern style here.

The restaurant gets peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and, Espinoza said, most of its lettuce and greens from local farmers.

There is a wall in the front lobby that shows the local farms where much of the produce is grown.

Their business helps support the local community and even other residents.

“We get a lot of customers who just come here regularly and say ‘hey we have a fig tree in our backyard, and we have a pepper plant. Do you think you would want something of the sort?’” Espinoza said.

So how did Megg’s get its name?

KWTX was told the M stands for McCafferty, the maiden names of the sisters who started the restaurant.

Then “egg’s” was added because the restaurant served brunch, hence Megg’s.

The inside joke, the staff said, is it ended up being named after one sister, Megan, who was not involved in the restaurant’s beginnings.

Megan is heavily involved today.

But it was just a little teasing among sisters, but that’s what’s most impressive about this venture, the family atmosphere.

“You know, mom and sisters and brothers. We all work together. In addition to that, our customers, they feel like family. They’re so supportive through all of this,” Espinoza said.

Megg’s celebrated an emotional 10th anniversary back in the spring, when the pandemic started.

The staff said, they are grateful for years of support but they also encourage community to remember to importance of backing local businesses especially during these distressing times.

Even during stressful events, the restaurant continues to show its love of food and the community by rallying support.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.