Waco: Salvation Army running to save Christmas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Salvation Army is running to save Christmas.

The idea is pretty simple.

Residents can sign up to run a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or full marathon.

Those who sign up have until Christmas to complete the distance.

Salvation Army Major Jim Taylor said he doesn’t care how people complete the distance, or how long it takes them, because it’s still all about helping the community.

“This would be a fun way for runners to do something meaningful, maybe even together as a family or as a small running group.”

Residents may register online to run.

The fundraiser in addition to the annual Red Kettle Drive, is important because more people are seeking help from the Salvation Army this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some of whom have never needed help before, Taylor said.

“They’re having rent to pay, maybe mortgage to pay, car payments, all sorts of things, utility bills, grocery bills,” Taylor said.

