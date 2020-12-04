Photos of men who robbed local smoke shop at gunpoint released

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police Friday released surveillance photos of two men who robbed a Bellmead smoke shop at gunpoint, forcing employees and a customer to the floor, leaving one injured.

The robbery was reported at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the Cloud Dreams Smoke Shop on Loop 340 on Bellmead.

The two men escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and drove off in a dark-colored SUV they had parked near an apartment building behind the store, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Bellmead police Det. Michael Irving at (254) 799-0251.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.