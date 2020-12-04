Police in Texas rescue dozens of human smuggling victims

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police rescued 25 men and a woman after man was spotted running through the cold night in his briefs while asking for help.

The victims were rescued from a residence in the 4800 Raven Ridge, Houston Police said.

Officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a man in his briefs running down the street yelling that he had been kidnapped.

The man said thirty more people were being held hostage in the house.

Officers entered the home and rescued the group.

Houston Police said Fort Bend ISD police opened a nearby school gym so the victims could get out of the cold Thursday night.

Police said investigator are working with the Department of Homeland Security to learn more about the human smuggling operation.

No arrests have been made.

