Report: Texas high school football player escorted off field after tackling referee

EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Police in south Texas escorted a high school football player off the field after he tackled a referee on the field during a game.

The Monitor identified the player as Edinburg High School senior Emmanuel Duron.

Video shows the player rushing onto the field and tackling a referee.

The Monitor reports the official had just ejected the player for unsportsmanlike conduct.

According to the Monitor, Duron was escorted out of Richard R. Flores Stadium by Edinburg Police Department officers.

It is unclear if the players is facing charges.

The official was for concussion symptoms, The Monitor reports.

