‘Selena: The Series’ shows where Tejano star came from

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The goal of the actor who portrays Tejano singer Selena in “Selena: The Series” was to show how she became a star.

Christian Serratos says many Selena fans don’t know what the singer was like as a young teen, when her accent and dialect were different.

Serratos says in those days, Selena was dreaming up the moments that would later be considered iconic.

The first part of “Selena: The Series” debuts Friday on Netflix.

