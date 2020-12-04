Sheriff’s office celebrates its Christmas ‘thug tree’ on social media

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (KWTX) - A sheriff’s office in Alabama is celebrating the Christmas “thug shots” tree - consisting of arrest photos of people arrested this year - it set up in its lobby.

“HAPPY THUG THURSDAY MOBILE,” states a Facebook post from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have decorated our Tree with THUGSHOTS to show how many Thugs we have taken off the streets of Mobile this year! We could not have done it without our faithful followers! #weloveu #thanks4sharing.”

