Sheriff’s office celebrates its Christmas ‘thug tree’ on social media

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office decorated the Christmas tree in its lobby with the arrest...
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office decorated the Christmas tree in its lobby with the arrest photo of people its deputies arrested this year.(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (KWTX) - A sheriff’s office in Alabama is celebrating the Christmas “thug shots” tree - consisting of arrest photos of people arrested this year - it set up in its lobby.

“HAPPY THUG THURSDAY MOBILE,” states a Facebook post from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have decorated our Tree with THUGSHOTS to show how many Thugs we have taken off the streets of Mobile this year!  We could not have done it without our faithful followers!  #weloveu #thanks4sharing.”

HAPPY THUG THURSDAY MOBILE We have decorated our Tree with THUGSHOTS to show how many Thugs we have taken off the...

Posted by TEAM SHERIFF on Thursday, December 3, 2020

