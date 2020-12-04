Shots fired inside Texas Walmart store, one reported dead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - Shots were fired Friday afternoon inside a Walmart store in Lubbock.

Broadcast reports in Lubbock indicated one person was hit and that the store was evacuated.

Police later confirmed the victim died.

The shooting was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at the store at 702 West Loop 289 just south of the Shadow Hills Golf Course.

The suspect was still at large Friday evening.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

