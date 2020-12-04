Small Weekend System May Bring Us Sprinkles

The unseasonably cool air continues to hang around Central Texas after last weekend’s cold front and it will stick around through this weekend as well. We’re kicking off our morning with chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s near and west of I-35, but temperatures are warmer in the upper 30s and low 40s east of I-35 where clouds have been in place all night. We’re expecting to see some clouds move through during the day today but sunshine should still be present. Temperatures will warm steadily into the mid-to-upper 50s which is warmer than yesterday.

An area of low pressure over Mexico slides into Texas late tonight and that’ll help to give us a change in our weather this weekend. By and large, the best potential for rain will be west of our area and closer to the coast, but as it moves through during the day, we could see a few stray showers. Morning temperatures Saturday in the low-to-mid 30s will warm slowly thanks to the approaching clouds but we should still make it into the mid 50s. Saturday’s area of low pressure may kick up some stray sprinkles or a steadier shower, but as of now, rain chances are only near 20% since the rain will be light and few and far between. A few showers may continue Saturday night and even early Sunday morning, but skies clear during the day Sunday as a weak front moves through with highs reaching the upper 50s. Next week’s highs will be in the 60s (and even close to 70° mid-week), but our next cold fronts are expected to arrive next weekend. The first front Friday will likely be the weaker one but still may kick up a few scattered showers. The second front, likely arriving Sunday, may bring with it a more substantial amount of rainfall but it’s far too early for specifics.

