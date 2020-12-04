Advertisement

Soldier, former soldier found dead in training area at US Army post

An investigation is underway after a soldier and a former soldier were found dead in a training...
An investigation is underway after a soldier and a former soldier were found dead in a training area at Fort Bragg. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)(WCAX)(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - Officials at the Army’s largest post have identified the two men whose bodies were found in a training area.

Their bodies were found Wednesday at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Officials say their deaths were not related to official unit training.

A news release on Friday identified one of the men as Army veteran Timothy Dumas, 44, of Pinehurst, N.C.

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command identified the second body as that of Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II, 37.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is continuing its investigation.

No other information was available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from several area departments battled the flames.
Fire destroys home of Central Texas nurse; colleagues rally to help
Emmanuel Duron, 18, was charged with class A assault during an arraignment at the Edinburg...
Texas high school football player charged after attacking referee
Police in Houston rescued more than 30 people Thursday night.
Police in Texas rescue dozens of human smuggling victims
The accident was reported at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Clear Creek overpass.
Victim of one-vehicle rollover on busy local highway identified
An early-morning police chase ended abruptly Thursday when a shooting suspect’s stolen car...
Police chase ends when shooting suspect’s stolen car slams into home

Latest News

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office decorated the Christmas tree in its lobby with the arrest...
Sheriff’s office celebrates its Christmas ‘thug tree’ on social media
The two men escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and drove off in a dark-colored SUV they...
Photos of men who robbed local smoke shop at gunpoint released
The coats were mostly distributed at Mission Waco’s annual Thanksgiving Day meal which was held...
Group donates pile of new coats to help area homeless residents weather the cold snap
Crews from several area departments battled the flames.
Fire destroys home of Central Texas nurse; colleagues rally to help