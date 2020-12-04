Soldier, former soldier found dead in training area at US Army post

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - Officials at the Army’s largest post have identified the two men whose bodies were found in a training area.

Their bodies were found Wednesday at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Officials say their deaths were not related to official unit training.

A news release on Friday identified one of the men as Army veteran Timothy Dumas, 44, of Pinehurst, N.C.

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command identified the second body as that of Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II, 37.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is continuing its investigation.

No other information was available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.