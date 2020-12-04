Advertisement

Southwest warns nearly 7,000 workers of possible furloughs

Southwest Airlines is moving closer to the first furloughs in its history.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - Southwest Airlines is moving closer to the first furloughs in its history.

On Thursday, the airline warned nearly 7,000 employees that they could lose their jobs unless labor unions accept concessions to help Southwest cope with a sharp drop in travel during the pandemic.

Southwest is seeking pay cuts of around 10% in exchange for no furloughs through 2021.

The airline’s top labor-relations official says negotiations with unions have stalled.

Unions say they have proposed cost-cutting measures to Southwest, but management has rejected them and refuses to consider any more voluntary buyouts to reduce the workforce.

