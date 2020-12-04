Advertisement

Temple Police respond to fatal shooting

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak...
Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak Hills Drive.(KWTX)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple Police officers responded to a fatal shooting Thursday evening in the 8700 block of Oak Hills Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male. A female subject was still on scene.

The circumstances of this incident are under investigation. Additional information will be released as it is available.

