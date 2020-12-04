Texas high school football player charged after attacking referee

EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas school district has decided to withdraw the Edinburg High School football team from the state playoffs after one of its players attacked a referee, resulting in the player being charged with assault.

“The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020,” Edinburg CISD said in a statement Friday morning.

Police on Thursday night escorted Edinburg High School senior Emmanuel Duron off the field after Duron rushed onto the field to tackle the referee.

The Monitor reports Duron, 18, was charged with class A assault around 11 a.m. Friday morning during an arraignment at the Edinburg Municipal Court.

The Monitor reports the official had just ejected Duron for unsportsmanlike conduct. Moments later, Duron rushed the field to tackle the official.

The moment was caught on camera.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

