Texas prison system employee loses battle with COVID-19

Kenneth Russell, 84, a maintenance supervisor at the Smith Unit in Lamesa, died Wednesday in...
Kenneth Russell, 84, a maintenance supervisor at the Smith Unit in Lamesa, died Wednesday in Lubbock hospital.(TDCJ)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee.

Kenneth Russell, 84, a maintenance supervisor at the Smith Unit in Lamesa, died Wednesday in Lubbock hospital to which he was admitted on Nov. 19 after testing positive for the virus on Nov. 11.

“Kenneth Russell lived with a positive spirit and was known by his TDCJ family as a go-getter, often outperforming others half his age. You simply cannot replace him. His impact will live on as will his memory,” Facilities Division Director Cody Ginsel said.

Russell, a 10-year veteran of the TDCJ, is survived by his wife of 50 years and six children.

“He was an amazing example for all those around him,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said.

“The agency was better off because of his choice to serve and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Twenty five TDCJ employees diagnosed with the virus have died since the start of the outbreak.

