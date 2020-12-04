Advertisement

US House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

The US House has approved a bill to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Democratic-controlled House has approved a bill to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level.

The bill would reverse what supporters called a failed policy of criminalizing pot use and take steps to address racial disparities in enforcement of federal drug laws.

Opponents, mostly Republicans, called the bill a hollow political gesture and mocked Democrats for bringing up the measure at a time when thousands of Americans are dying from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is unlikely to move forward.

