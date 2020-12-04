Advertisement

US trade deficit rises 1.7% to $63.1 billion in October

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang...
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. trade deficit widened 1.7% in October to $63.1 billion.

The politically sensitive gap in the trade of goods with China and Mexico grew.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that the gap between the goods and services the United States sold and what it bought abroad rose from $62.1 billion in September.

The deficit in the trade of goods with China rose 9% to $26.5 billion and the gap with Mexico rose 10% to $11.8 billion.

So far this year, the overall trade gap with the rest of the world has risen to $536.7 billion, up 9.5% from January-October 2019.

