Three passengers killed in vehicle accident involving car and truck

PEORIA, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to the scene of a fatal two vehicle accident Saturday morning on SH 22 near CR 1313 in Peoria, Texas.

DPS said a Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound attempted to turn left into a private drive was struck by a Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer traveling westbound. The three passengers of the Chevrolet were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported by air to Baylor Scott and White in Waco with non-life-threatening injuries said DPS.

No other injuries were reported. The accident is still under investigation.

