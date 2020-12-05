Activists launch petition to ban police ‘no-knock’ raids in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Activists in Killeen have launched a petition to completely abolish the use of ‘no-knock’ raids. A ‘no-knock’ raid is a tactic use by police raid a suspect’s home without warning or announcing themselves.

James Reed was killed in a ‘no-knock’ raid in Killeen in February 2019. His sister, Jumeka Reed, has since become an activist and is leading the charge to end the tactic.

“I understand it’s risky for law enforcement but it’s also risky for the people,” Reed said. “No knock warrants are too risky and usually the suspect pays the price.”

Reed along with a group of local activists are hoping to get 10,914 signatures in order to put the issue on the ballot for the 2021 general election.

Killeen police this year made amendments to the department’s ‘no-knock’ policy. The department paused the use of the tactic for 90 days while a committee studied it. Following the 90-day hiatus, the department announced it would ban the use of ‘no-knock’ raids on cases that only involves drugs. It maintained it will still use the tactic for violent crime suspects as needed.

“We go after bad guys because we want to have a safe community. So we know eventually we have to use these tools,” said Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

The new policy also now requires the chief of police to sign off on a request for a no-knock warrant before it is presented to a judge for request.

Reed said the changes are toward the right direction but they are insufficient.

“It needs to be more specific. I understand you’re going to have to use them if the US. Marshalls or Texas Rangers might need local law enforcement help to execute a no-knock warrant but that’s the only time it’s excusable,” Reed said. “Because I know if the US Marshalls or Texas Rangers are involved it’s going to be for something serious.”

Reed said completely banning ‘no-knock’ raids will eliminate loopholes and opportunities for tragedy.

Reed and a group of activists will continue seeking signatures from the community. They will be at Bobby’s B’s Soulfood Restaurant Saturday and at various locations throughout the city.

