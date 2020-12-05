Advertisement

Activists launch petition to ban police ‘no-knock’ raids in Killeen

Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Activists in Killeen have launched a petition to completely abolish the use of ‘no-knock’ raids. A ‘no-knock’ raid is a tactic use by police raid a suspect’s home without warning or announcing themselves.

James Reed was killed in a ‘no-knock’ raid in Killeen in February 2019. His sister, Jumeka Reed, has since become an activist and is leading the charge to end the tactic.

“I understand it’s risky for law enforcement but it’s also risky for the people,” Reed said. “No knock warrants are too risky and usually the suspect pays the price.”

Reed along with a group of local activists are hoping to get 10,914 signatures in order to put the issue on the ballot for the 2021 general election.

Killeen police this year made amendments to the department’s ‘no-knock’ policy. The department paused the use of the tactic for 90 days while a committee studied it. Following the 90-day hiatus, the department announced it would ban the use of ‘no-knock’ raids on cases that only involves drugs. It maintained it will still use the tactic for violent crime suspects as needed.

“We go after bad guys because we want to have a safe community. So we know eventually we have to use these tools,” said Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

The new policy also now requires the chief of police to sign off on a request for a no-knock warrant before it is presented to a judge for request.

Reed said the changes are toward the right direction but they are insufficient.

“It needs to be more specific. I understand you’re going to have to use them if the US. Marshalls or Texas Rangers might need local law enforcement help to execute a no-knock warrant but that’s the only time it’s excusable,” Reed said. “Because I know if the US Marshalls or Texas Rangers are involved it’s going to be for something serious.”

Reed said completely banning ‘no-knock’ raids will eliminate loopholes and opportunities for tragedy.

Reed and a group of activists will continue seeking signatures from the community. They will be at Bobby’s B’s Soulfood Restaurant Saturday and at various locations throughout the city.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Duron, 18, was charged with class A assault during an arraignment at the Edinburg...
Texas high school football player charged after attacking referee
One person is dead after shots were fired Friday afternoon inside a Lubbock Walmart store.
Shots fired inside Texas Walmart store, one reported dead
Crews from several area departments battled the flames.
Fire destroys home of Central Texas nurse; colleagues rally to help
Police in Houston rescued more than 30 people Thursday night.
Police in Texas rescue dozens of human smuggling victims
The accident was reported at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Clear Creek overpass.
Victim of one-vehicle rollover on busy local highway identified

Latest News

.
Petition underway to abolish 'no-knock' raids in Killeen
Jarvis Howard, Jr., disappeared at around 4 p.m. Friday
Waco: Missing teen located
The new coronavirus has claimed eight more lives in Central Texas. (AP Photo/David J....
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Central Texas, eight more die
Almost 6,000 doses of COVID-19 will be provided to three hospitals in the hardest-hit counties...
Almost 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to 3 area hospitals in first week of distribution